India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices increased to 5.13 percent in September from a rise of 4.53 per cent in August, official data showed on Monday.

Even, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was higher than 3.14 percent reported for the corresponding period of 2017.

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 5.13 per cent (provisional) for the month of September, 2018 (over September 2017)as compared to 4.53 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 3.14 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry said in its September review of wholesale price in India.

Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 3.87 percent compared to a build-up rate of 1.50 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.