Meet Aditya Saini, the 24 year old who has already made a name for himself with the social media page Sarcasm, one of the premier content sharing machines in the country.

Aditya Saini hails from a small town in Mandawa, Rajasthan. He has had a hard teenage, having been forced to work to earn his keep. The current man of success indeed worked for other small time companies, and struggled to find his footing too.

So what happened? What drastic changes led to the formula for success for one Aditya Saini to go from a fledgling service man to now being the owner of one of the top content sharing websites today?

To start, Aditya needed to make his brand Sarcasm viral. He scoured the vicinity for good able hands to help him in his journey. The aim was to collect quality content and post them. The content materials were ones which had gone relatively under the radar, not picked up by many other social media posts. Relatable and catchy posts were, and continue to be, the hallmark of Sarcasm. Thus, working with a band of reliable and passionate group of people, Aditya got his break and had Sarcasm go viral.

A man of philanthropic disposition, Aditya decided to stay real instead of doing just about anything to get public attention. With the philosophy "do good, and good things will happen to you", Aditya ventured on a quest to make people smile. Thus was Aditya's vision: to provide for people a platform to alleviate their stress and tension. In order to groom Sarcasm that way, inspirational and humorous content were served. A motivational video here and there, of how a celebrity has dealt constructively with a break up, in addition to hilarious posts targeting the millennials – Sarcasm seemed to have found the magic ingredient for making it big.

And make it big they did, garnering about 10 million fans in its first year and now, in its third year, being just shy of a following of 20 million! Its reach has also facilitated building up partnerships these many brands: Ola Cabs, Monster Jobs India, Telstra, Kwid. The future continues to look bright for Aditya as his vision is to touch as many hearts as possible. Immediate plans for the future is to grow the brand by developing partnerships with more and more big name brands such as YouTube.

