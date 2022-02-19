Money is quite important in every person's life. Especially for the youngsters, personal finance is a crucial aspect but unfortunately, it is sidelined by many. However, learning about money, having savings, and doing investments has lately become a life skill. In today's time, education by the means of social media has become more popular than ever. One of the well-known influencers, Esha Dhingra is utilizing the digital medium to connect to a larger section of the audience by bringing different topics to light.

While Esha's content is majorly about light humour packed with the relatability factor, she has often focused on the importance of family values in her posts. Born and brought up in India, and currently based in London, she is having a full-time job besides being a prolific content creator. A lovely wife, full-time corporate employee, and a proud mother, she juggles between several works thereby mastering the art of multi-tasking.

Be it funny reels or insightful content, Esha Dhingra knows to keep her audience engaged. Leading the way to demystify the concept of finance, the influencer on various occasions has reinforced the importance of financial planning. Empowering young couples on the importance of managing finances, Esha Dhingra believes in equally balancing the weightage between saving and investing.

The influencer married her long-time college sweetheart Anup Ratnaparkhi in 2008, and back then, they did not have big paychecks. The couple started small by saving a chunk of their money from their income. "We calculated fixed expenses every month, and out of the remaining balance amount, we started with recurring deposits to ensure that we mandatorily save rather than doing unnecessary expenses. As a couple, we kept in mind to not exceed our collective expenses than that of our income", said Esha.

Choosing not to opt for an opulent rented home or a car, the duo maintained a fixed obligation to fulfill their rent and other EMIs which was below 35% of their collective income. On the other hand, the couple sticks to a golden rule of gifting expensive items only during birthdays or anniversaries. Enlightening their travel journeys, Esha revealed that their annual bonus earnings are used in planning holidays.

Another significant plan for young couples as suggested by the influencer is to start with term-insurance plans from an early age. As early as one begins with insurance plans, the lower is the premium to be paid. Surprisingly, the duo in their life have not been fascinated by credit cards and have never used one as it creates a sense of liability.

To many of her followers in India, Esha Dhingra's advice is to start SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) and Mutual Funds to create good wealth in future. With this balanced mechanism of saving and investing, Esha Dhingra vouches that young couples can live the life of their dreams free from debts and other financial barriers.