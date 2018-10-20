The makers of India's Got Talent have come up with the eighth season of the show from October 20. The talent show will be aired on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm.

India's Got Talent 2018 has retained the same set of judges – Kiran Kher, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

Colors TV Twitter handle shared a number of promo videos that suggest that the opening episode of the show will include some power-packed performances as well as the presence of Tiger Shroff.

Like every year, India's Got Talent season 8 will witness some very entertaining acts and some highly risky stunts. However, it is being said that this year the show is coming up with a wide range of variety in terms of talents.

Comedian Bharti Singh and Rithvik Dhanjani are reportedly going to host the show this time.

Stay tuned for live updates of India's Got Talent season 8: