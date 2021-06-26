India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.148 billion during the week ended June 18.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves decreased to $603.933 billion from $608.081 billion reported for the week ended June 11.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.918 billion to $561.540 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves plunged by $2.170 billion to $35.931 billion.

Besides, the SDR value slipped by $14 million at $1.499 billion.

In addition, the country's reserve position with the IMF fell by $46 million to $4.965 billion.