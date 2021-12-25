Fed Chief Says Delta Variant Can Pose Risks to US economy Close
Fed Chief Says Delta Variant Can Pose Risks to US economy

India's foreign exchange reserves dipped lower by $160 million during the week ended December 17, for the fourth week consecutively.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $635.667 billion from $635.828 billion during the week ended December 10.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

An Indian forex dealer counts US $100 currency notes in Mumbai on August 25, 2015.INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $645 million to $572.216 billion.

However, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $475 million to $39.183 billion.

U.S. dollar notes are seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.Reuters file

The SDR value remained static at $19.089 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $9 million to $5.179 billion.

