The Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted approval to Biolumpivaxin, India's first vaccine against lumpy skin disease (LSD) in dairy cattle and buffaloes. Developed by Biovet, a Bharat Biotech group company, this novel indigenous live-attenuated marker vaccine is set to revolutionize veterinary healthcare in India.

The technology was subsequently commercialised to at least four vaccine manufacturers, including Bengaluru-based Biovet, in 2022. Biovet, an innovative animal health vaccine producer based in Mallur, Karnataka, stated that Biolumpivaxin is not only India's first LSD vaccine but also the world's safest and first-ever Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) marker vaccine.

This vaccine, which is slated for launch soon, offers a high safety and efficacy profile while enabling serological differentiation between naturally infected and vaccinated animals with the DIVA concept in it. The quality, safety, and efficacy of the vaccine have been extensively tested at ICAR-NRCE and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), ensuring it meets the highest global standards. This rigorous testing process underscores the commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in the development of this vaccine.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder of Biovet, hailed the CDSCO licensure for this vaccine as a significant step toward India's self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in veterinary healthcare, which avoids dependency on imported vaccines. He further added, As India moves towards a disease-free livestock population, this path-breaking vaccine will play a crucial role in ensuring the dairy industry's sustainability."

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a transboundary animal disease that has gained significant attention in India due to its severe impact on cattle health and the dairy industry. The disease is characterised by the development of skin nodules across the body, fever, swollen lymph nodes, decreased milk yield, and difficulty in movement. LSD virus transmission is largely attributed to vector bites, with mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects playing an essential role.

In the last two years, about 200,000 cattle have died across the nation, while millions more have lost their milk production capabilities due to LSD. During the 2022 LSD outbreak in India, morbidity rates reached up to 80% with case fatality rates as high as 67%, across states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. This caused an estimated economic loss of over ₹18,337.76 crores and a 26% decline in milk production, significantly harming the dairy industry and the rural economy. In India, LSD has emerged as a major threat to dairy productivity, impacting millions of small-scale marginal farmers.

Biolumpivaxin is a single vaccination regimen given once a year to cattle and buffaloes above 3 months of age. In clinical trials, thousands of cattle/buffaloes were vaccinated under field conditions by ICAR-NRCE, Hisar as well as Biovet, and the vaccine was found to be safe and efficacious. It was also found to be safe in all groups of animals including pregnant and lactating cattle and buffaloes apart from breeding bulls.