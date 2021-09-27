Karnataka is setting an example for people-friendly policing by going a step further in making sure people are safe in railway stations. The Karnataka Railway Police has established a special "Railway Task Force", which aims to serve the public, including women, children and elderly while travelling in trains from railway stations in Karnataka.

The Railway Police Task Force has the motto: "Ever ready to serve the public," reassuring the commuting public about their safety. This new initiative has been launched as a pilot in Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna or KSR Railway Station by Bhaskar Rao, the Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Karnataka in presence of Shyam Singh, D.R.M of South Western Railway, Bangalore Division in a rather exhilarating ceremony under the banner of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahatusav.

The program was inaugurated on Monday at KSR Railway Station, where Siri Gowri D. R. I.P.S. S.P. Railways GRP, Kusuma Hariprasad ADRM South Western Railways, Danish Mansoor, donor and senior journalist, Debasmitha Chatopadyaya Bannerji, Divisional Security Commissioner RPF Bengaluru, Arul Ravi Chattu, DPO South Western Railways, Dr. Kiran Kumar, member of Federation of Karnataka State chamber of Commerce and Industries (F.K.S.C.C.I) and Railway Police officers and staff, were also present.

Meet Karnataka's Railway Police Task Force

The special police component will have a team of police officers donning a special uniform, different from the one the public is used to seeing at the railway stations. This new attire gives the public a welcoming persona while portraying a stern image to criminals. The officers of this new police component will don a black T-shirt to appear more approachable while the camouflage print cargo pants convey the rugged nature of their role, making them distinguishable for the passengers. The Railway Police Task Force officers will be equipped with batons and compact torches.

The new initiate is a first of its kind in India and marks another unique feather in the cap of the Karnataka Police Force. The entire initiative has been executed at zero cost to the government, setting an excellent example of police-public partnership.

The initiative received encouragement from Danish Manzoor, Editorial Director (Asia), International Business Times, in disbursing the uniform to the concerned Government Railway Police Personnel. For this, A.D.G.P Bhaskar Rao thanked senior journalist Danish Manzoor for his inputs. He also thanked Sam Iyenger, Sudhir Sethi, Amaan Asim, and Prestige Foundation for their contributions.

Thanks to the support of Government of Karnataka and DRM, Bengaluru and RPF, it’s an initiative to create a quick action force to create a sense of Security for our Train Passengers. Appreciate Citizens feedback led by Danish Mansoor @TellDM,#Railwayministry #RPF https://t.co/IW5b9OXg2y — Bhaskar Rao (@deepolice12) September 27, 2021

Constables handing out visiting cards

In another novel idea to convey a strong sense of safety for passengers travelling in trains from railway stations in Karnataka is to give GRP constables visiting cards so they can hand them out to passengers for easier reach in case of need. The initiative was launched recently, giving a sense of identity to constables and even educate passengers about a force like GRP available for their safety. Moreover, commuters are reassured of safety when they know whom to call in case of distress.

These visiting cards have all the essential information, including name of the constable, his or her police station, landline number, email ID as well as mobile number, which is optional. These cards have "Happy to Help" both in English and Kannada, a welcoming message for the public to reach out freely.

Usually, only high-ranking police officers are given visiting cards, but this initiative ensures the constables feel responsible and alert to bring down crimes in trains and at railway stations. The police constables would carry these cards with them on their beat and give them to the passengers. In addition to physical cards, the constables in 10 stations across the state are given digital cards, which can be shared with passengers through WhatsApp.

These visiting cards are serving as a good ice-breaker for police constables, motivating them to interact with passengers on train and make them feel safe.