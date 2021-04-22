The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed13.23 crore as of Thursday, April 22, and makes it part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 13,23,30,644 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on April 22. These include 92,19,544 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,52,071 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,16,32,050 FLWs (1stdose), 59,36,530 FLWs (2nddose), 4,78,67,118 first dose beneficiaries and 57,60,331 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,44,28,884 (1st dose) and 16,34,116 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 92,19,544 58,52,071 1,16,32,050 59,36,530 4,44,28,884 16,34,116 4,78,67,118 57,60,331 13,23,30,644

Eight states account for 59.25% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

Over 22 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-96 of the vaccination drive (21st April, 2021), 22,11,334 vaccine doses were given.15,01,704 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,499 sessions for 1st dose and 7,09,630 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 21st April,2021 (Day-96) HCWs FLWs 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 17,816 34,809 69,515 80,709 9,03,197 1,38,460 5,11,176 4,55,652 15,01,704 7,09,630

In all, 3,14,835new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 75.66% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,468. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 22,91,428. It now comprises 14.38% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,33,890 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 59.99% of India's total Active Cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,34,54,880 today. The National Recovery Rate is 84.46%.

In all, 1,78,841 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.16% as 2,104 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 81.08% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 249 daily deaths.

Nine States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.