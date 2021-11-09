Chinar Corps signs MoU with Kashmir University; unlocks 18 academic courses for soldiers Close
Chinar Corps signs MoU with Kashmir University; unlocks 18 academic courses for soldiers

With the administration of 59,08,440 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 109.08 crore (1,09,08,16,356), as per provisional reports till 7 am today, Nov 9. This has been achieved through 1,10,77,727sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,716
2nd Dose 92,78,114
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,971
2nd Dose 1,60,57,391
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,58,89,106
2nd Dose 15,44,27,554
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,67,16,342
2nd Dose 10,01,83,701
Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,08,04,805
2nd Dose 6,87,06,656
Total 1,09,08,16,356
vaccination
Creative Commons.

The recovery of 11,982 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,75,086. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.25%.

Data

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 135 consecutive days now and 10,126 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

data

The Active Caseload is presently at1,40,638 is lowest in 263 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.41% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,85,848 tests are being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.72 Cr (61,72,23,931) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.25% remains less than 2% for the last 46 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.93%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 36 days and below 3% for 71 consecutive days now.

Also Read