With the administration of 64,75,733 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.94 crore (1,02,94,01,119) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, Oct 26. This has been achieved through 1,02,28,502 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,78,376 2nd Dose 91,61,406 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,69,785 2nd Dose 1,57,60,430 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 40,94,98,214 2nd Dose 12,88,99,829 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,25,40,509 2nd Dose 9,20,43,343 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,83,99,191 2nd Dose 6,43,50,036 Total 1,02,94,01,119

The recovery of 15,951 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,83,318.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 121 consecutive days now and 12,428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in 238 days.

The Active Caseload remains below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,63,816 which is lowest in 241 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.48% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,31,826tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.19 crore (60,19,01,543) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.24% remains less than 2% for the last 32 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 22 days and below 3% for 57 consecutive days now.