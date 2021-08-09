India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 50.86 Cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 50.86 crore cumulatively. With 50,86,64,759vaccine doses administered through 58,79,068 sessions, today's report shows that 16,11,590vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,32,881 2nd Dose 79,82,037 FLWs 1st Dose 1,82,17,136 2nd Dose 1,17,58,909 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 17,67,66,853 2nd Dose 1,20,24,776 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 11,18,71,679 2nd Dose 4,26,95,084 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,84,79,044 2nd Dose 3,85,36,360 Total 50,86,64,759

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has begun from 21st June, 2021 when the Union Government wanted to accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country during the second wave surge in cases.

In another positive development, India's recovery rate has reached 97.40% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,11,39,457 have already recovered from COVID-19 and39,686patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 35,499daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-threeconsecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India's Active Caseload today stands at 4,02,188and active cases now constitute 1.26% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 13,71,871tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48 crore (48,17,67,232) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.35% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.59% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% forlast 14 days and below 5% for 63 consecutive days now.