India on Saturday, June 13, posted 11,458 new cases, the highest spike in cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 3 lakh mark.

With 11,458 new infections, India's Covid-19 tally has now climbed to 308,993.

As many as 386 people died due to the novel coronavirus pandemic during that same time taking the toll to 8,884 so far since the first case was reported on January 30, according to the Health Ministry data.

For the fifth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (cured/discharged/migrated) - 1,54,329 - remained higher than the active ones (1,45,779).

Maharashtra remains worst-hit

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark, with 10,11,41 cases, including 3,717 deaths and 47,796 recoveries.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698) and the national capital with 36,824 Covid-19 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 22,527 cases and 1,415 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (12,616), Rajasthan (12,068), Madhya Pradesh (10,443).

Meanwhile, India on Thursday (June 11) went past the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Worldometer.

