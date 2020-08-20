India recorded 69,652 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 28,36,926 on Thursday, August 20. The county also recorded 977 more fatalities, taking the total death toll to 53,866.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare update today morning, among the 28 lakh Covid cases in India, the country now has 6,86,395 active cases while the number of recovered cases have touched 20,96,664 with a recovery rate of 73.91 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that India has also recorded a new record of testing coronavirus samples with 9,18,470 tests done in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of samples tested up to August 19 is 3,26,61,252.

Global Covid-19 cases top 22.3 million

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 786,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,322,208 and the fatalities rose to 786,185, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,527,306 and 173,114, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 3,456,652 infections and 111,100 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (28,36,926), and is followed by Russia (935,066), South Africa (596,060), Peru (549,321), Mexico (537,031), Colombia (489,122), Chile (390,037), Spain (370,867), Iran (350,279), the UK (322,996), Argentina (312,659), Saudi Arabia (302,686), Pakistan (290,445), Bangladesh (285,091), France (256,534), Italy (255,278), Turkey (253,108), Germany (229,706), Iraq (188,802), Philippines (173,774), Indonesia (144,945), Canada (125,408), Qatar (115,956), Ecuador (104,475), Kazakhstan (103,571) and Bolivia (103,019), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (58,481), India (52,889), UK (41,483), Italy (35,412), France (30,434), Spain (28,797), Peru (26,658), Iran (20,125), Russia (15,951), Colombia (15,619), South Africa (12,423) and Chile (10,578).

(With agency inputs)