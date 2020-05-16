Ever since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, sanitizers have been the first to be swept off the shelves in shops across cities. The overwhelming surge in the demand propelled many local companies to manufacture sanitizers and then sell them at exorbitant prices despite several warnings and provisions by the Central Government.

Addressing the issue that has now been prevalent for almost two months, ITC has launched hand sanitizers in a sachet format costing less than a rupee. At such a low price, it has become India's most economical hand sanitizer.

Savlon sanitizers at just 50 paise

Introduced by ITC under its Savlon brand, the sachet sanitizer costs only half a rupee and is designed for one-time use only. According to the company, it has been developed with the help of Swiss flavor and fragrance manufacturer Givaudan.

"It is an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative that we accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic. Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need to contain the spread of COVID-19," said Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Ltd.

Speaking on the collaboration with Savlon, Ajit Pal, Regional Director, South Asia, Fragrances Division, Givaudan, said, "The launch of Savlon sanitizer in a single-use sachet at the incredibly low price marks a major milestone in the brand's history. It delivers high standards of quality but for the first time at a price that makes it available to millions of new consumers."

Besides the sachet sanitizer, ITC also intends to introduce a new set of disinfectant sprays, soaps and handwash that can aid in the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus.

Savlon earns international validation

ITC, which repurposed its perfume factory in Himachal Pradesh to manufacture sanitizers, has stated that an international laboratory has validated Savlon and its wide range of hygiene products to be 99 per cent effective in fighting viruses. The said international laboratory is accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service.

"The scientific evidencing of Savlon's efficacy against the coronavirus is a testimony to the relentless efforts of our Indian research and development capabilities," Satpathy said.