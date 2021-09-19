Every year, during the Bhadra Masam or Bhaado month of the Hindu calendar, coinciding with the August-September period of the Gregorian calendar, the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated with faith and fervour across India. The festivities, which are traditionally and popularly observed across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Goa amongst other Indian states, have also been an attraction amongst the Indian population settled abroad in countries such as Canada, Mauritius, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Burma, United States of America, United Kingdom.

However, on September 18th, the streets of Berlin lit up bright and beautiful as Indians living in Germany bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa far away from home.

The festivities were organized by a Ganesha Temple situated at Hasenheide in Berlin, which has been constructed in the heart of Berlin with the efforts of the Indian community there.

Gillian Woodman, a resident of Hyderabad who moved to Germany to study Environmental Management spoke to IBTimes sharing her excitement about the event.

"It was exhilarating. After more than a year of lockdown and restrictions, it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves. There was actually a procession through the streets of Berlin which was very unique," she said adding, "All in all it was a very well organized event ... Never expected such a turnout."

Around 300 people attended the Visarjan celebrations.

"One of my friends who is a resident of Berlin told me that the sounds of the Dhol changed the vibrations completely," Gillian stated further.

Nimish Sawant, an independent media correspondent living in Germany was amazed to watch the traditional folk dances on the streets of Berlin.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in #Berlin were much more elaborate than what I'd expected. Never thought I'd be seeing Lezim and Puneri Dhol Tasha performances on the streets of Die Hauptstadt pic.twitter.com/l0ZH1iaG60 — Nimish (@nimsaw) September 18, 2021

Earlier in September, last week, Amit Somani, a Maharashtrian settled in Germany spoke to Lokmat sharing his excitement about the event.

"The procession will be one of its kind in the history of Berlin. Not only Maharashtrians, but people from every Indian community and also people from other countries are eager to participate in the procession. Ganesh Idol from Shri Hindu Ganesha Temple will be the Utsav Moorti and will be carried in the palki for the procession," he told Lokmat.

Part 2 Ganesh Utsav Berlin, Germany ?? pic.twitter.com/yd5mx1zh7y — Shivaji Vitthalrao?? (@shivaji_1983) September 18, 2021

According to the report, Marathi Mitra Berlin, an organization based there that introduced Germany to the Dhol performance in previous year celebrations, brought in female Lezim Pathak (performers) this year. Lezim or Lazium is a traditional folk dance from Maharashtra.