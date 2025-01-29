Hockey India has recently made announcement of 24-member women's team for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium from February 15 to 25. The Indian women's team will be pitted against visiting teams from England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, playing each team twice. The campaign will commence with a match against England on February 15.

The team will be led by dynamic midfielder Salima Tete as captain, with forward Navneet Kaur serving as vice-captain. The squad includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, while defenders comprise Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, and Jyoti Chhatri. The midfield unit consists of Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Manisha Chauhan, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, and Sharmila Devi. The forward line includes Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya.

The standby list includes goalkeeper Banwari Solanki, defenders Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Singh, along with forwards Sakshi Rana, Annu, and Sonam. As per FIH regulations, teams with more than four matches in a Pro League stage can modify their squad after the first four games, but only with players from the pre-approved standby list.

Sonam, in particular, stands a chance to make her senior international debut after an impressive performance in the Women's Hero Hockey India League, where she finished as the second-highest scorer.

Chief coach Harendra Singh expressed confidence in the team's balance of experience and young talent. This team brings a good blend of experienced players and exciting young talent, which will be crucial as we face top-level competition in the tournament. Our focus has been on building a balanced squad, with strong options in every position, he said. He also expressed excitement about the potential of the younger players, especially those who have shown promise in the Women's Hockey India League.

The team's composition reflects a strategic blend of experience and youth, aimed at delivering strong performances against some of the best teams in the world. The inclusion of young players like Sonam, who have shown potential in domestic leagues, indicates a forward-looking approach that balances immediate performance goals with long-term player development.