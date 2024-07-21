The 1996 Atlanta Summer Games marked a historic moment for Indian tennis, with Leander Paes clinching a bronze medal. This victory remains the only Olympic medal won by an Indian tennis player. Fast forward to 2024, and India is aiming to recreate that historic triumph and end a 28-year-long medal drought in a sport predominantly dominated by European countries.

The Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics comprises three members. Rohan Bopanna, a seasoned player who has represented India twice in the Olympics - in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio), will compete in the men's doubles alongside N Sriram Balaji. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal, a promising talent, will vie for a medal in the men's singles.

Bopanna, at 44, is the oldest athlete in the Indian contingent. He secured a quota for India by maintaining a spot in the top 10 of the doubles rankings since November of the previous year. His partner, Balaji, is a newcomer to the Olympic stage, but their combined experience and skill could potentially bring home a medal.

Bopanna and Nagal: India's Medal Hopes

On the other hand, Sumit Nagal has shown remarkable consistency and improvement over the past year. He started the year ranked 138th in the world but has since climbed to 68th in the ATP rankings. His consistent performance earned him a spot in the Olympic singles competition for the second time in a row. Nagal, who excels on clay, has a decent opportunity to make an impression in Paris, a city known for its clay courts.

Earlier this year, Bopanna achieved a lifelong dream by winning his first Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open, partnering with Australia's Matt Ebden. This victory propelled him to achieve world number one in doubles at the age of 43, making him the oldest man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title.

However, the journey to Paris has not been without its share of heartbreaks. Bopanna narrowly missed a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics when Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram defeated Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. They then fell short against Radek Stepanek and Lucie Hradecka in the bronze medal playoff.

Paris 2024: The Stage is Set

The Paris Olympics will be hosted in Paris, France, with the tennis events scheduled at Roland Garros – home to the French Open Grand Slam tournament. Roland Garros will have 12 match courts in action, including the world-famous Court Philippe Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen. The men's and women's singles events at Paris 2024 will each feature 64 players. There will be five separate events contested at Paris 2024: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. All the draws for the 2024 Olympic tennis events will be made on July 25.

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics begins, the Indian tennis contingent is gearing up for the challenge. The goal is clear - to recreate the magic of 1996 and bring an end to the long-standing medal drought. With the likes of Bopanna and Nagal leading the charge, India's hopes are high. The journey to Paris promises to be an exciting one, filled with anticipation, hope, and the indomitable spirit of the Olympic Games.

In conclusion, the Paris Olympics 2024 presents a golden opportunity for Indian tennis to relive its past glory and make a mark on the global stage. With seasoned players like Bopanna and rising stars like Nagal, India's chances look promising. However, the road to glory is fraught with challenges, and it will require exceptional performances from both players to bring home a medal. As the world watches, the Indian tennis contingent is ready to rise to the occasion and make their nation proud.