When it comes to politics and war, a little time can matter a lot. In a timely effort at being safe and rather than sorry, Indian Embassy has issued an advisory for all Indian nationals currently in Ukraine.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," said the Indian Embassy in the written advisory issued on Sunday.

Asking students to actively keep tabs on social media for any development, the statement further said, "Indian students are also advised to get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any updates."

The Ukraine crisis deepens

Eastern Ukraine has seen a sudden spike in violence recently, as against the sporadic fighting for years along the line separating Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed rebels. The recent shelling and bombing and escalated tensions have given rise to the fears of a full-scale war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is willing to meet Vladimir Putin to find out, "what the Russian President wants," and also seek a peaceful settlement, but there are growing concerns over war-like situation and a possible imminent invasion.

What signifies a further increase in tensions along the Ukraine border, Russian military exercises in Belarus will continue. The Russian military exercises were earlier scheduled to end on Sunday.

In one of the latest developments that hint at no sign of de-escalating tensions, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Russian troops will not withdraw from the country, contrary to what was previously announced. Khrenin said that the decision to not withdraw troops was taken because of rising tensions in Ukraine's disputed Donbass region. He also said the decision in connection with the increase in military activity near the external borders of Russia and Belarus.