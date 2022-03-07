Indian student shot in Kyiv on way home; brave Indian embassy driver hailed a hero [details]

Some heroes don't wear capes, but what they do is save lives when least is expected of them. An Indian embassy driver is hailed as a hero for his brave rescue of an Indian student who was shot in Kyiv. The driver drove the injured student, who sustained three bullet injuries, from Kyiv to Bodomierz covering a distance of 700 km. But more than the distance, the driver transported Harjot Singh under the "dangers of shelling and constraints of fuel shortage, roadblocks, detours and traffic jams."

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine shared a photo of the embassy driver alongside Singh, who is resting on a stretcher. The embassy expressed deep gratitude towards the driver for his daring effort.

"Kudos to Indian Embassy driver who successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints of fuel shortage, road blocks, detours and traffic jams," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Gen VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, also shared an update on Singh's evacuation while assuring that he is not in good hands.

"One of the passengers on the Indian Air Force C-17 today will be Harjot Singh. Let me assure the country that he is in good hands. The worst is behind him. I look forward to seeing him reunited with his family. Hope he recuperates well and fast," he shared on Twitter along with a video.

Felicitate him; driver hailed a hero

While the nation celebrated the safe returning of the injured Indian student, the embassy driver who transported him emerged as a real hero. Netizens demanded to know the name of the driver as the embassy had failed to mention it. But many others wanted the driver to be given some sort of felicitation or an award for his bravery.

"Very proud to be Indian, this evacuation work done by team not for Salaried Job, beyond that. That's called dedication. People may doing negative and positive comments because of political stand. But really proudest moment like people India. Great job done by team," wrote on user.

