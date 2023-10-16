EnProCon Enterprise Ltd., a dynamic Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Engineering, Procurement, and construction (EPC) firm headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, has secured a coveted spot in Stanford's distinguished Seed Transformation Program, set to kick off in 2024. Spearheaded by the prestigious Stanford Graduate School of Business, this initiative is dedicated to equipping entrepreneurs and business leaders in emerging markets, with a notable focus on Africa and India. The program empowers participants with the knowledge, skills, and networks essential for business transformation, fueling economic growth and employment opportunities.

Key Gains for EnProCon's Leadership:

Robust Curriculum: A rigorous curriculum amplifies EnProCon's management expertise, bolstering their acumen and skills. In-Person Learning: Immersive sessions facilitate priceless networking and knowledge exchange in India and Africa, regions of EnProCon's prime interest. Mentorship: EnProCon's team will receive guidance from a diverse panel of experts, including Stanford faculty, to address specific business challenges. Global Networks: Access to influential global networks will empower EnProCon, offering resources, collaborations, and funding avenues for international expansion. Capstone Project: Applying freshly acquired skills to address pivotal business challenges ensures practical implementation of learning. Sustained Support: Ongoing resources promise enduring growth and development.

About EnProCon:

Based in Ahmedabad, India, EnProCon is an up-and-coming EPC firm with an impressive project history across India, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Their expertise encompasses Oil and gas Pipeline, Horizontal Directional Drilling, and Oil/Fuel Storage Tanks and depot construction, among other turnkey projects.

Significantly, EnProCon recently accomplished the 95KM Balance Work of the 36" Dhamra-Angul Pipeline Project for GAIL India Ltd. They also secured a prestigious construction contract for the 26" Crude Oil Pipeline Project, spanning 142 km, with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in early 2023. The company boasts one of India's most extensive fleets of Pipeline Machinery and a seasoned team with over 15 years of collaboration. For the fiscal year 2022-23, EnProCon reported impressive revenues and pre-tax profits of Rs. 127 Crores and Rs. 16.87 Crores, reflecting substantial growth from the previous year's Rs. 84 Crores and Rs. 5.76 Crores. The company's order book value now surpasses Rs. 400 Crores.

Dinesh Hinduja, Managing Director, emphasizes, "EnProCon stands out due to our team's global experience across continents, spanning the Middle East, Asia, and Africa." Swapnil Gandhi, Director, who will lead EnProCon's representation in the Stanford program, says, "This is an exciting time for us as we actively explore sustainable expansion opportunities, such as water and sewerage supply networks, Oil and tankages Depots, and Green Hydrogen infrastructure on a global scale." EnProCon maintains a dedicated team, equipment yard, and an office in Nigeria and has a Joint Venture in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Recently, they participated in a significant tender estimated to be worth over $100 Million for EPC services for a Gas Dehydration Unit of Tatweer Petroleum. Their vision encompasses diverse initiatives, underscoring their commitment to growth, excellence, and innovation in the global energy sector's engineering and construction landscape.

