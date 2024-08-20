Indian Railways has launched an innovative 'water level monitoring system' aimed at enhancing the comfort of train passengers. The first installation of this system has been carried out on the Brahmaputra Mail Express, which will conduct trial runs. This initiative represents a significant leap in water management for long-distance trains, ensuring consistent and reliable water availability for rail passengers.

The water level monitoring system is a real-time water monitoring system installed as a pilot project on one rake of the Brahmaputra Mail Express at Kamakhya Railway Station. The system offers continuous and accurate monitoring of water levels in the train's water tanks. It utilizes LoRa and GPRS-based communication, enabling long-range, low-power wireless transmission of data, making it particularly suitable for remote locations.

The system features programmable real-time data logging and storage, with data captured and transmitted through a Hydrostatic Pressure Sensor that measures water levels with an accuracy of 0.5 per cent across a range of 1m to 5m. The system also includes a built-in real-time clock to synchronize data logging with precise time stamps, thereby aiding in accurate data analysis and ensuring efficient water management.

The successful implementation of the pilot project could lead to broader applications across other trains, thereby significantly enhancing the efficiency of water management systems during train journeys. The initiative was led by General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava at the Kamakhya Railway Station which is located near the headquarters of Northeast Frontier Railway. It is the second-largest railway station of Guwahati after Guwahati railway station.

"Passengers travelling on the Brahmaputra Mail Express can now enjoy a more comfortable journey, with the assurance of reliable water supply throughout their trip," Sharma said. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is constantly making dedicated efforts to integrate modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and IOT-based devices into its operations, to improve both safety and passenger convenience.

