Another special train with more than 1,000 migrant workers from Kerala will leave on Friday (May 1) evening at 6 pm from Aluva to Bhubaneshwar. And, all migrants who will be brought to the station by the state government will be allowed to board.

The train will be the second to ferry migrants amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

This came as a huge relief for the migrant workers. The train will be the second to ferry migrants amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, according to railway officials.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a special non-stop train with around 1,200 stranded people started from Telangana to Jharkhand's Hatia. The train will reach Hatia around 11 pm today night.

