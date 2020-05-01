Another special train with more than 1,000 migrant workers from Kerala will leave on Friday (May 1) evening at 6 pm from Aluva to Bhubaneshwar. And, all migrants who will be brought to the station by the state government will be allowed to board.

This came as a huge relief for the migrant workers. The train will be the second to ferry migrants amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, according to railway officials.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a special non-stop train with around 1,200 stranded people started from Telangana to Jharkhand's Hatia. The train will reach Hatia around 11 pm today night.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)