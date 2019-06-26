Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat was ruled out of his much-anticipated clash with Pakistani-origin British boxer Amir Khan on Wednesday after the former met with a car accident Boxer Neeraj Goyat, who has met with a car accident. Both of them were supposed to fight it out against each other at next month's WBC Pearl World Championship on July 12 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, who was preparing for his mega-fight against Amir Khan, met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery," said Bill Dosanjh, Promoter of the Super BoxingLeague, said in a statement as reported by Business Standard.

He further added, "We are in the process of looking for Neeraj's replacement."

The 27-year-old boxer met with the accident while returning home after training. The WBC Asia welterweight titleholder was going to fight the biggest bout of his career as he was supposed to take on two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist Amir Khan at the King Abdullah Sports City.

The Indian pro-boxer has a record of 11 wins which includes two knockouts. On the other hand, Amir was the holder of the WBC silver welterweight title from the year 2014 to 2016 but he lost in his last outing against Terence Crawford in New York for the WBO welterweight title failing in his quest to become a two-weight champion.

India's luck in professional boxing has not been quite favourable in the past as Vijender Singh's much-awaited professional debut in the USA was also delayed due to an injury he suffered during a sparring session in Los Angeles. Vijender Singh has been unbeaten till now in his professional career of 10 bouts and has clinched the WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title.