An Indian Navy commando rescued a woman from drowning in the Mandovi river off Panaji, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The woman had jumped off the Mandovi bridge, which links the state capital to Bardez sub district, when marine commandos on a routine sortie rushed to her rescue.

"On a routine sortie of marine commandos in the Mandovi river at Goa, the crew noticed a woman falling off the Panjim bridge. The boat was immediately diverted to the scene and a commando dived into the river to rescue the lady," a statement issued by the Indian Navy said.

After her rescue, the woman was provided first aid at a nearby local naval jetty.

"The lady was found to be in good health after medical examination by the resident naval doctor, and thereafter was handed over to the local authorities," the statement also said.