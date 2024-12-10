Indian mutual fund industry's AUM crosses Rs 68 lakh crore for 1st time

The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual funds (MFs) in India increased to Rs 68.08 lakh crore in November from Rs 67.25 lakh crore in October, according to the data from the Association for Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

Overall, active equity schemes AUM crossed Rs 30 lakh crore to Rs 30.35 lakh crores as of end November, which is now 44.5 per cent of the total mutual industry AUM at Rs 68.08 lakh crore.

The inflow into systematic investment plans (SIPs) stood at Rs 25,320 crore in November in the country, almost similar to the October figures (Rs 25,323 crore).

The number of SIP accounts stood at its highest ever at 10.22 crore in November, from 10.12 crore in October, as per the AMFI data.

According to Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director-Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India said that domestic investors continued with their investment spree into the equity-oriented mutual funds in the month of November as well.

"The correction in the markets during the month provided a good investment opportunity for investors, which they didn't fail to capitalise on. This logged the 45th consecutive month of net inflows into the segment," he added.

Equity-linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) saw an increase in inflows, rising to Rs 618.5 crore in November from Rs 362 crore in October.

"Overall, debt saw a net inflow of only Rs 12,915 crore in November which is less than 10 per cent of the net inflows of Rs 1.57 lakh crore in October," said Mayukh Datta, Chief Business Officer, ITI Mutual Fund.

Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager, Shriram AMC, said that mid and small cap funds recorded growth (on-month) in net inflows by 4.3 per cent to Rs 4,883 crore and 9 per cent to Rs 4,112 crore, respectively.

(With inputs from IANS)