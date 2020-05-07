Love sees no boundaries and even the nationwide lockdown could not hold an Indian man and a Russian woman from being together. A man from Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh and a Russian woman were caught inside a truck while they were trying to enter Shimla district during the coronavirus-induced lockdown when unnecessary movement is banned.

Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said that the man belongs to Kullu's Nirmand area and both were caught at Shoghi while trying to enter Shimla district.

Police sources said that both of them had started their journey from Noida and were since then hiding at the back of a truck. They did not have curfew passes. Both of them had planned to get married at Nirmand.

The woman is older than the man, who is in his twenties. The truck driver and cleaner were also caught, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police sources added that the Russian woman has been quarantined at a centre in Dhalli whereas the three men have been quarantined in Shoghi itself.

This is not the first incident of people trying to hide in trucks for reaching their native places. Recently, Maharashtra Police had found over 300 migrant workers crammed inside two container trucks which were apparently carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.

The migrants stated that they chose this option as they were not allowed to get back home during the lockdown.

Reports of desperate migrant workers heading home amid lockdown on account of coronavirus pandemic are emerging from many parts of the country.

In another shocking incident, a concrete mixer truck was found with 18 migrant workers who were desperate to return home to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. They were nabbed at Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. These migrant workers were stuffed in a massive drum of the concrete mixer truck and were aiming to reach Lucknow due to the lockdown.

FIR was registered in the case and the migrants were taken to quarantine centres for further procedure.