Singer Renu Nagar, who had participated in the 10 season of Indian Idol, is hospitalised following the death of her boyfriend. She is being treated at a private hospital and her condition is said to be critical, as per a report on Aaj Tak.

It is reported that Renu Nagar's father had lodged a complaint against her boyfriend Ravi after the couple fled from their homes in Alwar, Rajasthan, in June. He had accused Ravi of manipulating his daughter to leave her residence. Five days later, the couple returned home before recording their statements with the police.

On Wednesday, Ravi consumed poison at his residence. He was taken to the hospital and breathed his last at 11 pm, says the report. His death shocked her and she fainted.

She is in the Intensive Care Unit of Mittal Hospital. According to the report on Aaj Tak, Ravi used to take Tabla lessons at Renu's lessons. Ravi had a wife and two children.

