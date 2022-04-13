The video of an Indian girl dancing to the tunes of Baadshah number at New York's Times Square is going viral on the social media platforms. San Francisco based blogger Puja Jaiswal begins the video by dancing to the tunes of Badshah's 'Tere Naal Nachna' in the streets.

The song is from the 2018 Bollywood film Nawabzaade. Intially, the passer-by were confused on what's happening but soon she is joined by a bunch of strangers for the street dance experimentation.

Going by the Insta name @happypataka, the video has 2.3 million views and 8000 comments. She caption it, "Some bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute one). Heroine hoon mai wali feet lol @badboyshah @sunsnda_ss #timessquare #newyork #bollywood #photoshoot #video #jumpsuit #badshah #dance #fun #streetwear #reels #evileye #reels."

Interestingly, in another video, a man dressed in kurta and skirt dances to the trademark Pushpa number 'Saami Saami' on the streets of New York. What caught the attention of many are the splendid dance steps and performance of Jainil Mehta, a choreographer. The video has more than 3 lakh views on Instagram. He captioned the video, "SAAMI SAAMI IS OUT FINALLY!!! Doing #meninskirts in DUMBO, Brooklyn was totally a vibe - especially in front of hundreds of people who were taking photographs and videos (sic)." The Manhattan Bridge at the background was definitely a treat to watch.