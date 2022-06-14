Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team have qualified for a second successive AFC Asian Cup after Palestine's 4-0 win over the Philippines in the AFC Cup qualification rounds on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers who currently sit in second place in group D have qualified as one of the best second-placed teams in the qualification rounds.

India, who are second behind Hong Kong (six points) on goal difference, have qualified ahead of their final round group D clash. This is for the first time India has qualified for the Asian Cup in two successive editions, having made the group league exit in the 2019 edition. Overall, India has qualified for the continental showpiece for the fifth time - 1964, 1984, 2011, 2019 and now in 2023.