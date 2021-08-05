Engineer to Model Pramath Bhat has not only stunned everyone with his work style and looks but also with his huge fan following. He always stresses to be focused on both, he thinks that fashion and style will always go hand in hand. With a good personality it is easier to carry all kinds of looks.

A decade ago models were typically hired into a particular kind of work. These were no particular categories – But these days you can come across various categories such as commercial, rampwalk, fashion model,fitness etc with the updating industry demands and the growing number of brands offering a wider range of outfits or gadgets for both male & female have made the various changes these days when compared to the past.

These days, modelling agencies and brands look for perfection: a model with a complete package which means personality,looks,communication & team work. "With these qualities one can manage and get the various shoots & work regularly, age just isn't a factor anymore, especially on the men's side of the business," says Indian Fashion Model.

Today the different types of work in the industry are the building blocks of a career for every model, and to generate more income: rampwalk work and editorial work leading to high demand in commercial work.

"What is more important is the level of hard work you bring, whatever type of work that is," TVC adds,shoots,rampwalk etc.It is a very competitive industry, and on the every step there is a huge & tough competition it is not so easy as it looks from the outside world.

The model is also known as Pramath star as he is the founder of international Modelling agency known as Pramath Star company established. since 2018 he has come a long way with years of experience & hard work he has been also recognized as the renowned rampwalk trainer,choreographer & Organizer.

In the 21st century the style,positive attitude,and hard work dominate the world more than they ever did, style ware design, makeup and people's overall attitudes have changed in recent years. In the 90s flower power did not only mean flares and tunics, it summed up the whole attitude of a generation, and this is even more prominent today.

Nowadays, fashion is crazy and daring, and this reflects a new generation who are not afraid to say what they think, or wear what they want in other words they do as they like.Fashion is not just a means wearing of clothes on your body, it is the essence of your body and beliefs, and fashion designers are well aware of the capabilities they hold.

Designer's have also upgraded themselves for setting up the best trends with the help of models.