Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping two of his daughters aged 17 and 13 over a period of two years.

A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act court remanded him to police custody till April 13, The Times of India reported. The accused man has three daughters and one son. The youngest daughter is 10 years old and son is 3.

When the elder daughter, studying in class 11, couldn't take it anymore and refused to give in to his demands, the father threatened to kick her out of the house and cut off money for her education. This is when she broke the news to her ailing mother. When the mother confronted him, he abused her and the daughter, following which she registered an FIR on Sunday.

'Will kill your baby brother if you speak up'

The college-going girl mentioned in her complaint that her father threatened to kill her baby brother if she ever told anyone about the abuse, as per TOI report.

The minor, however, does not remember the exact date when the abuse began two years ago, the report added.