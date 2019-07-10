Kompal Matta is one of the most popular Indian fashion bloggers who made a big name for herself in America. She always had interest in fashhon and studied fashion styling from Pearl Academy in Delhi. However, she earlier aimed at working in the field of economics, but her love for fashion did not let her take up anything else.

She has interned with various designers and participated in fashion week. Kompal has gained experience as an E-commerce stylist and editorial stylist in Delhi. During her college days, she had always been a mediocre student. But in Pearl Academy, she changed the way she looked at everything as fashion inspired her a lot. She gained endless experiences and opportunities from her college days.

She then started her own fashion blog which reflects her personal style. With growing popularity of her blog, she slowly got an identity for herself in Lucknow and Delhi. In February 2019, Kompal Matta got married to her best friend who works as a data scientist in the United States of America. She moved there with him and is now working hard to make a name for India in the US..

About working as a blogger there, Kompal shared, "Boston has got me a good reach and is helping me each day to explore more and more about international blogging and style. Working with a few international brands immediately here has helped me achieve more than I expected in a little span of time."

Kompal's Indian-Christian wedding received a lot of love and popularity for her because of her gorgeous outfit, jewellery, decoration and much more.