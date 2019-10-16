Jame Abraham on Tuesday was inducted as the head of the Hematology/Medical Oncology Department at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, US.

Abraham -- M.D., F.A.C.P, who holds a medical degree from Calicut Medical College in Kerala, is well known in his country of birth and received an award from former President Pratibha Patil in 2010 for his contribution to cancer care.

He currently serves as the Director of the Breast Oncology Programme at Taussig Cancer Institute and co-director of the Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Breast Cancer Programme and also a professor of medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

"I look forward to building upon Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute's position as a leader in hematology and medical oncology, delivering outstanding, compassionate patient care and innovative research," said Abraham.

As the national principal investigator of multiple breast cancer clinical trials, Dr. Abraham has published and presented more than 200 papers.

He is also the founding editor of the Bethesda Handbook of Oncology (Wolter Kluwer), one of the best-selling oncology textbooks in the world.

"Successfully leading our Hematology/Medical Oncology Department requires a leader who excels at empathy, fosters a culture of teamwork, demonstrates emotional intelligence and believes in the vision of our institute," said Brian Bolwell, M.D., chairman of Taussig Cancer Institute.

"Dr. Abraham represents these qualities and has exhibited a passion for department and caregiver development, and elevating our national reputation," Bolwell added.

Cleveland Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education.