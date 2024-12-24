The Indian film industry is in mourning following the demise of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away at the age of 90 in Mumbai. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the fraternity, with many taking to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the cinema legend.

Benegal, widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers post the 1970s, was born in Hyderabad to Sridhar B. Benegal, a prominent figure in the field of photography. He was the second cousin of the legendary Indian auteur Guru Dutt. He began his career as a copywriter before making his first documentary film in Gujarati, 'Gher Betha Ganga' in 1962. His first four feature films 'Ankur' (1973), 'Nishant' (1975), 'Manthan' (1976) and 'Bhumika' (1977) established him as a pioneer of the new wave film movement of that period.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee remembered the legend in a heartfelt note on social media. He wrote, "A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances".

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also expressed his sorrow, writing, "Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji's demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti". Actress Kajol echoed these sentiments, stating, "Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary Shyam Benegal. His contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work".

Shekhar Kapur, another renowned filmmaker, remembered Benegal as the man who changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He wrote, "He created 'the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide".

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra highlighted Benegal's unique ability to express the poetry of ordinary faces and lives. He wrote, "If there is one thing Shyam Benegal expressed best: it was the Poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives. Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible worlds".

Benegal's demise has also elicited heartfelt tributes from various sectors, including political leaders. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences, stating, "Shyam Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics. A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognized in the form of numerous awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers.

Benegal's work was not just limited to the big screen. He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986. His films, biographies, and documentaries form part of India 's greatest cultural treasure. His masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema.

Despite his health issues, Benegal remained active in his work. Earlier this month, he told PTI that he was working on 2-3 projects. We all grow old. I don't do anything great (on my birthday). It may be a special day, but I don't celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team. I'm working on two to three projects; they are all different from one another. It's difficult to say which one I will make. They are all for the big screen.

The loss of Shyam Benegal is indeed a great blow to the Indian film industry. His contributions to cinema, his unique storytelling style, and his ability to bring out the best in his actors will be remembered for generations to come. As the industry and fans alike mourn his passing, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence filmmakers and actors, ensuring that his spirit lives on in the world of cinema. His life and work serve as a testament to his passion for cinema and his commitment to telling stories that resonate with audiences. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to shape the future of Indian cinema.