The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) has been conferred the 2024 OPCW The Hague Award, marking a significant milestone in the recognition of the efforts of a chemical industry body. This award, established in 2014, commemorates the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2013. The award ceremony took place during the 29th Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) of the OPCW at the Hague, Netherlands on November 25, 2024.

The OPCW The Hague Award is a witness to the significant contributions of individuals and organizations in advancing the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The CWC, which came into force in 1997, is a global initiative aimed at the elimination of chemical weapons. India, as an original signatory to the Convention, has the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC) responsible for its implementation in the country.

The ICC, representing over 80% of the Indian chemical industry, is the country's leading body representing the chemical industry, which is valued at $220 billion.

The award recognizes the ICC's role in promoting chemical safety, compliance with the Convention, and enhancing industry-wide security practices in India. The ICC has facilitated efficient e-filing for chemical declarations through initiatives like the CWC helpdesks. It has also significantly impacted chemical transportation safety in India through its 'Nicer Globe' initiative.

The ICC's 'Responsible Care' and Security Code of RC have also conducted activities to promote chemical safety and security. The Cabinet Secretariat highlighted the ICC's focus on enhancing industry security and advancing national implementation of the Convention in one of the world's largest chemical sectors.

This commitment to responsible industrial stewardship is a testament to the ICC's significant role in the chemical industry.

In the broader context, the awarding of the OPCW The Hague Award to the ICC comes at a time when the world is grappling with the challenges of sustainable development and climate change. The global community is increasingly recognizing the importance of responsible management of natural resources and the need for sustainable energy transition. The award underscores the importance of responsible industrial stewardship in achieving these global goals.

The award also comes at a time when the world is witnessing significant technological advances, which, while promising social and economic benefits, also pose serious challenges, including new risks to public safety and national security. The recognition of the ICC's efforts in promoting chemical safety and compliance with the Convention is a significant step in addressing these challenges.