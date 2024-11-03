Indian boxing has once again made its mark on the global stage, this time at the U19 World Boxing Championships held in Colorado, USA. The young pugilists from India have brought home a staggering total of 17 medals, a testament to the country's growing prowess in the sport. The medal tally includes 10 won by girls and 7 by boys, reflecting the balanced strength of the Indian contingent.

The success of the Indian boxers at the championship is a result of the concerted efforts of various sports development programs in the country. A significant contribution came from the Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), a government initiative aimed at nurturing young talent in sports. Out of the 17 medalists, 11 were KIAs, with 8 of them being trainees at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE).

The NCOE, with its centers in Rohtak and Aurangabad, has been instrumental in honing the skills of these young boxers. The medalists included three NCOE trainees who are not part of the KIA program, all of whom train at the NCOE center in Rohtak.

The NCOE Rohtak center, in particular, has been a significant contributor to the medal tally, with its athletes winning 10 medals, including 2 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze. The NCOE Aurangabad center also made its mark with one gold medal.

The KIA medal winners from the competition included five boys - Sumit, Lakshay Rathi, Krrish Pal, Aryan, and Rishi Singh, and six girls - Krisha Verma, Chanchal Chaudhary, Nisha, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal, and Supriya Devi. Among these, Krisha Verma from NCOE Aurangabad stood out with a gold medal win.

The NCOE Rohtak center's medal winners included Parthavi and Vanshika, who won gold, Chanchal, Nisha, Vini, Akansha, and Kritika, who won silver, and Krrish Pal, Sumit, and Lakshay Rathi, who won bronze. The NCOE Aurangabad center's sole medalist was Krisha Verma, who won gold.

The overall medal winners included gold medalists Krisha Verma, Parthavi Grewal, Vanshika Goswami, and Hemant Sangwan. The silver medalists included Nisha, Supriya Devi Thokchom, Kritika Wasan, Chanchal Chaudhary, Anjali Singh, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal, and Rahul Kundu. The bronze medalists included Rishi Singh, Krrish Pal, Sumit, Aryan, and Lakshay Rathi.

Hemant Sangwan was the only Indian male boxer to win a gold medal at the U19 World Boxing Championships. The Indian contingent consisted of 19 pugilists, including nine men and ten women. All the women boxers secured medals for the nation, while seven male boxers secured medals. Twelve boxers, including ten women, reached the finals.

This achievement of the Indian boxers at the U19 World Boxing Championships is reminiscent of the country's performance at the 2010 Youth Olympics, where Indian pugilists had also made a significant impact. The current success underscores the continuous efforts being made in India to promote boxing and other sports at the grassroots level, and the results are evident in the international arena.

The Indian boxers' performance at the U19 World Boxing Championships is a clear indication of the country's growing stature in the sport. The young pugilists have not only made their country proud but have also set a benchmark for future generations. Their success is a testament to the effectiveness of sports development programs like Khelo India and the training provided at the National Centres of Excellence. As India continues to nurture its young talent and invest in sports infrastructure, the future of Indian boxing looks brighter than ever.