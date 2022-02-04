Moving to Canada for her education was extremely challenging for Tanu as her education was proving to be far too expensive and difficult to balance with her family life. The only thing that helped her persist through such challenging times was her goal of always staying financially independent. She completed her education all whilst balancing her work and home life simultaneously.

After her life in Canada, she moved to the United States and again started a new chapter in her life. She completed her master's degree and is now working for a leading company as an IT professional. Being a woman of colour in the United States has enough challenges alone but being a woman in a male-dominated field adds another layer of struggle.

Being an Indian woman in America with all of these hurdles has not phased her one bit. She has not let that distract her from juggling her full-time work schedule along with her dream to become a model or better yet a beauty pageant winner. The professional world for a woman, especially a minority, in the United States is grueling and can be very demanding. Unequal pay, workplace discrimination, and cultural barriers in a foreign land are challenges that would hamper anyone's will to dream, but her determination has allowed her to not only tackle these challenges but also succeed. Fortunately, she now works for an organization that supports equal opportunity for all; women, non-binary and BIPOC. She believes that such a workplace for the first time in her life has allowed her to focus purely on her success. While there is still so much work that needs to be done globally for equity, she believes that this is a great environment to set an example of.

All in all, it has been a tough journey for her from Haryana to Canada and now the United States. Her experiences equipped her with strength to deal with new challenges. Her husband has been a huge support for her along with her son; who inspires her every day to keep striving towards her goals. Her experience as an Indian woman living and working in the United States has also inspired her to empower other women of colour and she plans to represent them when she competes in the upcoming beauty pageant.