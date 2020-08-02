In yet another shocking incident, a local Army jawan has reportedly gone missing in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Multiple teams of J&K Police have launched search operations to locate the whereabouts of the missing Army jawan and bring him back to safety.

According to several reports, the Army jawan's car was set ablaze by unknown men at Rambhama. The vehicle has been identified as a Maruti Vitara Brezza zdi with a registration number JK22B/3968.

Upon doing some digging, it has come to light that the vehicle has been registered in the name of one Muzzaffar Manzoor r/o Shopian serving in Territorial Army (TA). He couldn't be contacted yet.