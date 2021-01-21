Pakistan has violated ceasefire with unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in J&K's Poonch district on Thursday. An Indian Army soldier was critically injured in a sniper fire by Pakistani army after taking a bullet and suffered serious injury on right side of his chest. The soldier, Havaldar Nirmal Singh, was rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur in a chopper, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Pakistan has frequented its terrors of killing Indian soldiers in the region.

Pakistan's loss making India angry

The killings come at a time when Pakistan is desperate for India's help on the vaccines. It is one of many countries waiting to get India's "made-in-India" vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. India has already sent millions of vaccines across the border to Bangladesh and Nepal. With Pakistan's actions, it remains to be seen if the Indian government will reach a diplomatic resolution in view of the pandemic.