Setting another example of 'Service before self', the Jawans of the Indian Army have vacated their living accommodation, turning into a quarantine facility for the people evacuated from Iran, earlier this week. On Wednesday, the third batch of around 195 Indians were evacuated from Iran and accommodated to Jaisalmer military station for quarantine. As per a report in the Indian Express, Two Army battalions vacated their living accommodations in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer to ramp up their efforts of containing Coronavirus outbreak. Till now, the Army has installed three quarantine facilities in Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur with the capacity of around 1600 persons.

Indian Army comes to rescue

Colonel Sombit Ghosh, Rajasthan Defence PRO said, "Army authorities have confirmed that all the quarantined persons are stable and are making full use of the facilities available in the wellness facility."As per a senior Army officer at the Headquarters, all the necessary arrangements have been done to ensure a comfortable quarantine for evacuees. The officer added, "The facilities include hygienic living and dining facilities, outdoor and indoor sports facilities, entertainment and even the facility for performing religious rituals."

Till Thursday, over 370 evacuees have been treated at the Army's quarantine facility in Manesar of which 82 are being kept under quarantine. Besides, another 484 citizens who were evacuated from Iran have been accommodated in Jaisalmer since 15th March.

Cancellation of mass gatherings

The Army has already cancelled all mass public gatherings, celebrations, mass activities, visits to crowded places, guest lectures and movies for the cadets and Jawans under training including its staff till further notice. Notably, Army has already postponed all the recruitment rallies for Jawans and selection of officer cadets through its Services Selection Board. From Monday, all of its courses, the non-essential training, conferences, and movement have also been cancelled due to Coronavirus. The National Defence College (NDC), an institute where senior foreign military officers alongside Indian officers have also been temporarily shut down till March 31.