Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops. Dwivedi is on a four-five visit to Ladakh.

Lt Gen Dwivedi visited forward areas and reviewed the induction of new weapons and equipment to the Army engaged in conflict with Chinese troops for about two years now.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed 'exercise Red Hunt' in Ladakh where augmentation in lethality, survivability, mobility and situational awareness was demonstrated by the troops exploiting the newly inducted weapons and equipment.

Made in India infantry combat vehicles inducted in Ladakh

Besides weapons, the Indian Army has also inducted Infantry Combat Vehicles into its fleet in Ladakh. One can easily drive the Infantry Combat Vehicle and the driver can see 1800 meters away from it. The weapon mounted on it can be controlled from inside.

The new Infantry Combat Vehicles were made under the Make in India initiative. Important to mention here that the vehicle was inducted into the force some time ago and has been developed jointly by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Group.

Army commander exhorts soldiers to remain vigilant

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness. He interacted with troops during his visit to the forward areas.

The Army Commander complimented the troops for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism.

The Army Commander was briefed by Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, Maj Gen Manjeet Singh Mokha on the prevailing security situation along the LAC. He interacted with the senior officers of the Fire and Fury Corps and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation.