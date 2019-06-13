The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday, June 13, confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash site of its An-32 aircraft. Taking to Twitter, the IAF tweeted: "Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An 32."

The IAF paid tribute to the brave air-warriors who lost their lives in the An-32 crash. "IAF stands by with families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace," tweeted IAF.

Around 8-10 personnel of the IAF were airdropped successfully near the crash site in Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh where the wreckage of the missing IAF An-32 was spotted on Tuesday (June 11) which was confirmed by the IAF.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had earlier released a video from rescue chopper of the An-32 wreckage. Watch the video here: