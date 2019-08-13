After a disaster like Sita, actress Kajal Aggarwal, once again, is back with Ranarangam, a Sudheer Varma directorial and Sharwanand starrer which has Kalyani Priyadarshan too. Ranarangam is slated for release on August 15 and ahead of the release of the film, the actress spoke to the media and she is pretty much happy for being part of the film.

In this film, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing a doctor and her character will be introduced only in the second half of the film. She doesn't play a full length role and has a very small portion to do in the film. "You can't expect to see (me) throughout the film. I must say even my role is just one of the characters of the film. But it has its own importance and some magic to do. When Sudheer narrated the script to me, it was very clear about what I have to do in the film. I accepted because I want to do the film," she said.

Pilla Picture Perfect, the third single from the film has Kajal in it and it is one of peppiest numbers from the film. The song is really nice and has been going viral for all the right reasons. After a long time, Kajal is seen dancing and that too, this song being a fast beat one, it is a visual delight to all her fans. Asked about it, the actress said, "I have been missing fast beat songs and when the crew told me that this one is going to be a peppy one, I was happy that I would get to dance. It has been a long time and I feel happy that the song has gone viral."

In Ranarangam, Kajal loves a middle aged man who is very much older than her. She said that she has loved someone so older to her just because the script has demanded, or else if it was in her personal life, she would have never done that.

Kajal has Indian 2 in her kitty and has been busy shooting for the film, which is happening in Hyderabad. The actress cleared air on the rumours insisting that the project hasn't been shelved.