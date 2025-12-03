It was a night of celebration as India made an outstanding start to the three-match ODI series against South Africa on Sunday, winning the first game by 17 runs at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Before Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana combined to restrict the visitors to 332, Virat Kohli led the way with his 52nd ODI century.

Apart from Virat rejoicing and celebrating on the field, Team India's victory celebrations continued at the hotel as well. However, things took a dramatic turn when Virat ignored Gautam Gambhir in the VIP stands and instantly acted busy on his phone.

Clips show cold war between Gautam and Virat

A video that has gone viral shows Virat Kohli walking past the cake-cutting ceremony without joining in. Another clip shows Virat noticing Gautam Gambhir sitting beside the dressing room door, but he walked away without shaking hands or even acknowledging the head coach.

Let's take a look at the viral clips

Kohli completely ignored gambhir after the spectacular win... Swag of #ViratKohli? ?? pic.twitter.com/lb77xUBWAL — Prittam Kothadiya ?? (@KothadiyaSpeaks) December 1, 2025

In the viral video, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and other team members were seen returning after the triumphant 1st ODI win in Ranchi. When the team called Virat for cake cutting, he showed a hand gesture saying no, and KL Rahul ended up cutting the cake in the hotel lobby. The clip also shows Gautam Gambhir and Rohit talking to each other.

As the video went viral, showing hotel staffers calling Virat for cake cutting, and he again refused.

KOHLI ignored even cake cutting ?pic.twitter.com/JktqdzJJyD — koach. (@KOHL1theGOAT) December 1, 2025

Virat has been getting hate online for disrespecting his teammates and hotel staffers, while his fans have defended him, claiming that he refused because Gautam Gambhir was present.

These videos come amid rumours that the ODI setup is facing issues between the coach and the senior pros.

Reports suggesting a lack of communication or a rift between Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir have been proven completely false. A recent video clip of the interacting is a slap in the face to all those rumors. pic.twitter.com/OR4U0QDSr0 — GillThePrince (@SujanDey144674) December 2, 2025

A clip now that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) is of Gautam and Rohit having a heated argument.

Take a look

Full clip of heated argument between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma.? pic.twitter.com/Q7Zra2PjUt — Vishnu (@125notoutk) December 1, 2025

What went wrong between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli?

Dainik Bhaskar on Monday reported that there is unease between the two senior players—Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The report suggested that Rohit and Virat, both having retired from T20Is and Tests, are united in their efforts to extend their ODI careers and secure their spots in the format.

The report also claimed that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir did not speak to each other during India's net sessions in Ranchi, further fanning the speculation. Earlier, the two were seen in an animated discussion inside the dressing room moments after India's first ODI win, a conversation later joined by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

According to the report, there has been a strained connection between Kohli, Rohit, and the selectors, which became apparent during the October tour of Australia.

The Indian cricket team is currently navigating a crucial transition phase. With Rohit at 38 and Kohli at 37, both players have only a limited number of years left in international cricket. They are believed to be pushing for one final ICC event, the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the Gautam Gambhir-led management has refused to confirm their participation and has maintained that the selection call will be taken closer to the tournament.