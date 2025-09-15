India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: DJ Plays Jalebi Baby instead of Pakistan's anthem; Hardik Pandya gets emotional during India's National anthem

All eyes are on the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, where India and Pakistan are facing each other. Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, won the toss and elected to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

However, despite widespread boycott calls on social media, BCCI's official handles refrained from posting updates on the India–Pakistan match. While many users and brands have boycotted the game, the BCCI made it clear that it cannot withdraw from the fixture.

During the pre-match formalities, there was a visible sense of coldness. Traditionally, both captains shake hands after the toss, but this time, the Indian and Pakistani skippers avoided the customary gesture.

Another moment that drew attention was when Hardik Pandya grew emotional during the national anthem. His eyes turned moist, and he folded his hands while singing along with the crowd.

Well, apart from the serious tension on the field, a hilarious goof-up took place during the match. Just as the Pakistani players were all set to sing their national anthem, the DJ accidentally played "Jalebi Baby" by Tesher & Jason Derulo. He quickly realised his mistake and corrected it within a few seconds.

Meanwhile, several celebrities currently watching the match have expressed mixed emotions.

Actor Zayed Khan supported Team India and the BCCI's decision to go ahead with the game despite tensions between the two nations. Speaking to ANI, he said: "I think India will knock it out of the park. India is a very strong team aur mujhe lagta hai ki 100 per cent India jeetne waali hai (I think India is going to win 100 per cent)."

He further added, "Kyu nahi yaar, sport to sport hai. Jo bhi sambandh bante hai ban'ne do (Why not? Sport is sport. Whatever relations can be built, let them be built)."

Khan also expressed full confidence in Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy for the Asia Cup, saying:

"SKY is such a good batsman. He also has IPL experience. He can be a good captain. The new generation should take responsibility. Let them take it."

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

This was not just another cricket match; it was India's first face-off with Pakistan since the Palgham attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. India's response to that attack was Operation Sindoor.