In what may come as a major disappointment to many, no spectators would be allowed in the remaining three T20Is in Ahmedabad. The T20Is - scheduled on March 16, 18 and 20 between India and England will be played without spectators in closed space. The Gujarat Cricket Association broke the news and confirmed that the decision was taken in consideration with BCCI. The call has been taken due to the rising number of corona cases. The spectators who have bought the ticket would be refunded their money.

GCA official press note

Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President of Gujarat Cricket Association confirmed the news on social media through an official statement. The statement read, "Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with the BCCI, the matches will be played closed doors and not allow spectators in the ground during the T20 internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad. We will form the policy for refund of money to the spectators who have already purchased the tickets for these three T20s."

Statement by BCCI

The remaining three matches would be played in an empty stadium. The course and mode of money refund to the spectators would be ascertained and announced in due course of time. BCCI also confirmed the news and wrote, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in consultation with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors. The decision was arrived at following detailed discussions with the state and local health authorities.The BCCI will continue to comply with all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and will always put the health and safety of its fans and stakeholders at the top."