Speaking about the influence of his initial coaches, Gopal says that for him the lessons imparted in school about the game will always be very special. "I started playing cricket at the Gujarati Samaj A.M.N English medium school. My initial coach was Sunil Lahore.

He taught me not only about cricket but about life in general and he really helped me with a lot of technical stuff. And, then a few months down the line, Himanshu Bhatt was my coach who supported me with my bowling. So, yes, I have to thank these people for trusting me and supporting me."

Speaking about his own career and the path it took, Gopal recalls that the turning point was 2016 when he decided to take cricket as a profession and put all his focus on improving his game. "I was around 12, started playing cricket around 2014. Before that, I was not very serious about it. For me, the turning point was 2016 when I wanted to take it seriously as a profession. And then in 2018, when I played in the khelo India khelo Under-16 Trophy, I took 29 wickets in 7 matches and then picked up 49 wickets in 7 matches again in 2019. It was a turning point for me as a cricketer," he said.

Speaking to the international business Times of India, Gopal said that while it felt good to have put in a match-winning performance on the day of the final, it was a complete team effort that saw the team lift the trophy.

Gopal is going great and we wish to see him soon playing in the Indian team. For his successful future, we wish him Good luck.