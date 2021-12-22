The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the 'Pralay', a new surface-to-surface missile on Wednesday, providing a boost to India's tactical combat strategy. Pralay is a quasi-ballistic missile that operates at a low trajectory and can manoeuvre in flight while primarily ballistic. The missile, which has a range of 150-500 kilometres, was designed in accordance with the Army's specifications.

According to a statement released by the Defence Ministry, the missile was tested from the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha and met all of its goals. The new missile also followed the planned quasi-ballistic trajectory and hit the selected target with excellent precision, confirming the control, guidance, and mission algorithms, according to the release.

Indigenously developed new surface-to-surface conventional ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ successfully flight tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island today. #NewTechnologies#AmritMahotsavhttps://t.co/kGgX3RMJ4k pic.twitter.com/cz1qm6OBdy — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 22, 2021

Missile to be inducted in the Army

A solid-propellant rocket motor and a number of novel technologies have been used to power the missile. The missile's precision is a strong suit as it has the newest navigation system and unified avionics and will be inducted in the Army's Artillery Corps. It can also be launched from a mobile launcher. In March 2015, the project to construct this missile was approved with a budget of about 333 crores. The weapon is based on the Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Program's Prithvi Defence Vehicle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated affiliated teams on the successful trial. According to Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of the DRDO, the missile, which is packed with modern technology, will 'give critical inputs to the armed services' once it is inducted. Earlier Agni, a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons up to two thousand kilometres was successfully tested on Saturday. This missile was also developed by the scientists of DRDO.