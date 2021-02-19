A shocking statement was released by the UN Special Procedures on the same day a group of 24 foreign envoys visited Jammu and Kashmir for two days to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory. UN human rights experts, in a press release on Thursday, expressed concerns that India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy and enact new laws could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslim and other minorities in the country.

The unfounded statements made by the UN Special Rapporteurs criticised the changes in J&K, right from abrogation of Article 370 to enacting new laws. The experts, who claim to be a part of independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms of the UN Human Rights Council, said the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was "established with specific autonomy guarantees to respect the ethnic, linguistic and religious identities of its people," and it was the only Indian state with a Muslim majority.

"The loss of autonomy and the imposition of direct rule by the Government in New Delhi suggests the people of Jammu and Kashmir no longer have their own government and have lost power to legislate or amend laws in the region to ensure the protection of their rights as minorities," Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues and Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, said in a statement.

The UN Special Rapporteurs even went as far as to accuse the government "unilaterally and without consultation revoked the constitutional special status of Jammu and Kashmir" and "domicile rules which removed protections given to those from the territory."

The press release was timed with the foreign envoys' two-day visit to the valley, which was organised to give a ground reality of the prevailing normalcy and democratic process in the region.

India schools UN Special Rapporteurs

The press release by the Special Rapporteurs did not go unnoticed and certainly didn't go unanswered. The official spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava schooled the Special Rapporteurs on the ground reality of the situation in J&K.

Read the full statement below: